Purse snatching victim speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was a victim of a purse snatching incident at a gas station Thursday morning.

Charlotte Luntsford told KPLC that she had just dropped off her husband at the hospital when she pulled into the nearest gas station to purchase a cold drink before the incident occurred.

“I was walking to my pick-up [truck]. This guy grabbed me and started trying to yank my purse away,” Luntsford said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Donavon Alfred. They said surveillance video shows him approaching 70-year-old Charlotte Luntsford in the parking lot of a Lake Charles gas station where they said he then grabbed her purse and injured her before taking off.

“He got $80, some of my birthday money and Christmas money that I was going to put it on the grandkids for Christmas,” Luntsford said. “You know, I mean, I don’t understand people. He definitely needs help.”

That cash was the only thing missing when her purse and wallet were found and returned to her.

“He should have just asked me. If he needed something, I’d have gave him, you know, I wouldn’t have gave him all that money, but I would’ve gave him something,” Luntsford said.

After walking away with just bruises and scratches, Luntsford says she hopes she can bring awareness to this type of incident.

“I always think it could have been my children or grandchildren, and I don’t want that to happen. I pray it never happens to anyone else.”

Alfred has been charged with purse snatching and simple battery of the infirmed, and is being held on a $104,000 bond.

As for Luntsford, she’s on the mend and is trying to stay positive.

“There is so many good people in this world. I just, I guess he’s a bad egg for at least yesterday,” Luntsford said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.