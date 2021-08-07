Lake Charles church burns, ‘hurricane repairs were just about finished’

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First Church of the Nazarene on Country Club Road was damaged by a fire Saturday, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The incident is under investigation and the source of the fire is currently unknown, according to LCFD.

First Church of the Nazarene posted on Facebook that hurricane repairs to the church were nearly complete before the fire.

