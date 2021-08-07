Jameis Winston working on ‘decisions’ at Saints camp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re over a week into Saints training camp, and for Jameis Winston his growth is obvious.

After practice, it’s to the film room to break down every single play. There he analyzes one thing above all others.

“Decisions. that’s all. I’m not looking at completions. I’m not looking at anything besides decisions,” said Jameis Winston.

He hasn’t been perfect in that regard, but at least on the surface he’s shown improvement. Now he wants to fine tune his game even more, to turn a good play into a better one.

“I’m trying to see what can I do, how can I process faster. There are some plays where I may make the right decision, but how am I getting there quicker. How can I eliminate things in our concept to get to the right things faster. Me and DeMario (Davis) was talking about something yesterday, I hit AK in a wide route. DeMario said ‘hey it’s man coverage. Once you recognize it’s man coverage, you got to get there now because if you give me a step, it’s too late.’

Winston spoke for about 13 minutes on Friday. But before his media session concluded, he also wanted to set the record straight. There’s a viral video that showed him, shall we say struggling through the gauntlet to our own Jeff Duncan.

“Listen Jeff, the first time I went through that gauntlet, I blew it up. I know they don’t show you that. The second time, I got hit pretty good. But I kept my ground, I stayed up. Did you see the ball? The ball was secure. So I finished in the end zone. We going to be resilient. Leave me alone Jeff,” said a smiling Winston.

Winston was back with the first team, and had a really good practice. He was particularly effective at the shallow crossing routes. His only incompletion came on a deep ball to Tommylee Lewis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.