FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, hot with fewer storms Sunday

Not too bad to bring out the grill (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started out as a beautiful morning has turned into a stormy afternoon for some as scattered showers and storms continue to pop up across Southwest Louisiana as the sea breeze lifts northward. These showers and storms are bringing heavy rainfall and some lightning as they move through, but the good news is they are short lived and dying out pretty quickly.

Just a few isolated storms in the mix for the second half of the weekend (KPLC)

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening a few more showers and storms will be possible, but the chance for rain will continue to diminish as we loose our daytime heating. Highs today have been on the warm side as many areas have reached the upper 80′s to lower 90′s before the rain arrived and add in the humidity it has felt more like the triple digits at times. Moving through the rest of the evening any outdoor plans look to be just fine as the rain comes to an end, but temperatures will be slow to fall into the lower and middle 80′s. Heading into Sunday morning an even warmer start can be expected as lows only fall into the middle to upper 70′s thanks to the southerly winds and higher dew points. With the rainfall we are seeing this afternoon a few areas of patchy fog could develop as well so make sure to allow yourself a little extra time if you encounter some fog. Sunday looks to be another lovely day as sunshine returns and temperatures top out in the lower 90′s with heat indices between 102-106. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending anytime outdoors, however the chances of any cooling showers or storms will remain lower with the best chance I-10 points south.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast the next few days (KPLC)

Into next week not much has changed with the forecast as the chance for a few storms each day remains in the forecast, but heading into Monday another upper level disturbance will work its way through and that could help to bring back a more scattered nature of showers and storms. Through the rest of the week expect at least a few isolated storms as high pressure continues to sit off to our north and east and that will help to bring plenty of southerly flow as well as moisture keeping our humidity elevated. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s each afternoon with the heat index back into the triple digits so the heat will be the bigger story with just a few storms thrown in the mix.

Rain chances remain on low end, but a few storms possible (KPLC)

Long range looks to keep a similar pattern around with no strong fronts approaching the region to change things up. So for at least the next ten days expect warm afternoons with a few storms to help cool us down. The tropics are waking up a little as there are three areas of interest in the middle and far eastern Atlantic, but none of these pose a threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana at this time. Something to keep an eye on as we head throughout August, the first wave has a 10% chance of formation over the next 3 days as it moves north and west towards Hati, the second waves is just east and has a 40% chance of forming as it moves towards the Leeward Islands, and the third is even farther east and only has a 30% chance as it meanders over the Atlantic. Keep an eye to the sky over the next few days for showers and storms and stay cool out there!

Several waves have a chance of forming over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

