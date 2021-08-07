Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Southwest Louisiana, a Lake Charles woman decided to speak out about her experience with COVID-19.

Kathleen Hooper has spent the last 47 days at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 17 of which she spent on a ventilator, and her right lung even collapsed twice. The reason: COVID-19.

Hooper didn’t believe in the virus or the vaccine before getting COVID-19.

“I didn’t believe in the virus. I do now, and I will get [the vaccine],” Hooper said. “My husband surprised me the other day, and he said, ‘You wouldn’t believe what I did.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I went and got my first vaccine.’ He never wanted to get it, but this changed our mind cause we nearly saw death, very very close.”

Her daughter Krystal Sonnier said that there came a time when she just had to put it into God’s hands.

“I just kinda had to come to grips with it. There’s nothing I can do to make it better or fix it,” Sonnier said. “I just have to trust God and the doctors, and I can’t live at the hospital, so I’d have to go home and pray that I don’t get a phone call.”

Hooper doesn’t remember much from the time she spent intubated, but she remembers one continual dream.

“There were so many nights that I dreamed of the dead, and they were my family: my mom, my dad, my mother-in-law, my baby brother, my nephew and my other nephew,” Hooper said. “I would see them fly or waving their hands in my room often, and they would say they were looking for me, and then I’d say, ‘but you’re not finding me.’ Well, three nights ago I had a dream that my mama and daddy were in some silver clothes, and they come flying in there, and I said, ‘Daddy, mom.’ They said, ‘We’re watching over you, baby,’ but I dreamed of them all the time.”

As time progressed and decisions had to be made, Sonnier said she just wanted to be strong for her mother.

“When we went in to see her, of course we wanted to be strong for her,” Sonnier said. “I didn’t know if I was just saying my last goodbyes or what, but she told me, ‘God is not done with me,’ and she put her hands up, and she said, ‘He’s a way maker. I’m an overcomer, and this too shall pass.’ I said, ‘Okay. Oh, God, I just give her to you.’”

Hooper said if there is one thing she could tell everyone, it would be that COVID does indeed exist.

“If I had something to say to the people that don’t believe in it, don’t believe that because COVID is really really real and it’s back,” Hooper said.

Sonnier said the big difference is seeing the destruction of someone that you love.

“It’s different when you see it versus just hearing about it. I mean, you hear, and I’ve had people that I know or people that I know that have lost someone to COVID, but it’s different when you can see what they’re actually going through,” Sonnier said.

As her recovery continues, Hooper wants to share her testimony with others in hopes of opening their eyes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

