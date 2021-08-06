SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 5, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 5, 2021.

Benson Elie Collins, 36, Ragley: Contempt of court (5 charges).

Deonte Rontrell Smith, 24, Rayne: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a stolen firearm; illegal carrying of weapons.

David Joseph Raney, 37, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Kimberly Marie Broussard, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Albert Joseph Royster Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

Johnathan Ray Gary, 45, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Samuel Joseph Flott, 45, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Donavon Jamal Alfred, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; purse snatching.

Shane Lee Fontenot, 43, Sulphur: Burglary; identity theft under $300; identity theft; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Breena Marie Jones, 28, Vinton: Using false representation to lease a movable (2 charges); aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; issuing worthless checks under $1,000; out of state detainer.

Jesse Austin Dupuis, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Ryan Ashton Ruiz, 35, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; theft under $5,000; credit card fraud; out of state detainer.

Deandre Montrell Myles, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan James Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Cyril Ellis Sidney Prejean Jr., 29, DeQuincy: Burglary; contempt of court (2 charges); identity theft.

Shane Jerrod Minor, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.

