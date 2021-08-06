50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sports Person of the Week - Charles Jackson, Jr

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson was back on the track at the Master’s National Outdoor Championships last week.

The 32-year-old managed to place first in both the 100 and 200-meter races finishing with a time of 21.98 in the 200 and 10.67 in the 100.

Jackson took home both titles despite nursing an injury.

“Especially coming from a partial tear injury in my hamstring you know how I was able to recover and shake back from that and to be able to compete at that level and actually win it coming back from an injury like that is just pretty amazing for me to even think that I would be able to do something like that,” said Jackson.

When he’s not competing on the track, Jackson is a father, a teacher, coach, and deacon. He hopes that he can inspire other people he comes into contact with.

“Well it’s so important especially being involved in ministry and being a teacher because you have so much to offer that someone may need from you that they don’t have, and you may be the person to give them that so that’s why I feel it’s very important to be involved in your community,” Jackson said.

After some more rehab, Jackson wants to come back for another shot at an indoor track title.

“I want to be able to at least attend one more indoor national championship once my form and technique and everything is right and make it to a final and hopefully whatever comes from there,” Jackson added.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

SPOTW Charles Jackson 8.5.21
SPOTW Charles Jackson 8.5.21
FILE - In this June 1, 2012, file photo, former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard throws out...
Astros hall of famer and Louisiana native J.R. Richard dies at 71
McNeese football players report to campus for fall camp.
McNeese players report for fall camp ahead of first practice on Friday
McNeese players report for fall camp
McNeese players report for fall camp ahead of first practice on Friday