Sports Person of the Week - Charles Jackson, Jr

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson was back on the track at the Master’s National Outdoor Championships last week.

The 32-year-old managed to place first in both the 100 and 200-meter races finishing with a time of 21.98 in the 200 and 10.67 in the 100.

Jackson took home both titles despite nursing an injury.

“Especially coming from a partial tear injury in my hamstring you know how I was able to recover and shake back from that and to be able to compete at that level and actually win it coming back from an injury like that is just pretty amazing for me to even think that I would be able to do something like that,” said Jackson.

When he’s not competing on the track, Jackson is a father, a teacher, coach, and deacon. He hopes that he can inspire other people he comes into contact with.

“Well it’s so important especially being involved in ministry and being a teacher because you have so much to offer that someone may need from you that they don’t have, and you may be the person to give them that so that’s why I feel it’s very important to be involved in your community,” Jackson said.

After some more rehab, Jackson wants to come back for another shot at an indoor track title.

“I want to be able to at least attend one more indoor national championship once my form and technique and everything is right and make it to a final and hopefully whatever comes from there,” Jackson added.

