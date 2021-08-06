SOWELA opens new welding facility at its Oakdale site

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State of the art classrooms.

“Our new space accommodates 20 students, and they also have at each of the computer desks, for the students, there is a computer there, and there’s a promethium board in the classroom,” said Site Coordinator for SOWELA Oakdale site, Magan Soileau.

And a renovated workshop.

“This space is much, much larger, we have 24 booths now in there with all state of the art technology, and equipment,” she said.

That’s what you can now find over at SOWELA’S Oakdale location for its welding program.

“The great thing about the renovations is this allows us to reach a larger amount of students, and it also allows us to train them on the latest equipment that we have,” said Dean of the School of Transportation and Applied Technology Dr. William Mayo.

Equipment, Dr. William Mayo says, is state of the art.

“Our welding machines are state of the art, our plasma cutter tables, state of the art, our cutting area, it’s all state of the art,” he said. “So we have expanded what we can offer to the students that come to SOWELA.

Carrying the same equipment in its Lake Charles and Jennings facilities, he explains the importance of these programs.

“As we look, look to the future, we know that infrastructure is a big piece, and welders are going to play a very important role,” he said. “As part of that, they’re also going to be at the groundbreaking, this is a demanding occupation.”

And as for the Oakdale site, SOWELA says its welding program is the only one in Allen parish to offer combination pipe and structural welding.

There is an open house event on Tuesday where you can take a tour of the campus and meet instructors.

