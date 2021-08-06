REACTION: Kentucky senator explains decision to block funding for Louisiana recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A halt on the latest effort for relief funding as Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-La.) proposal for unanimous approval of the “Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act” was again denied.

Last month, Kennedy introduced a bill that would authorize $1.1 billion to be spent in rebuilding and repairing areas of Louisiana that have been affected by the storms.

“The last 18 months from a weather perspective in Louisiana has been a fantastic impression of hell,” Kennedy said when first addressing the bill. “The damages are in the billions, and billions, and billions, and billions of dollars.”

The state has already received some aid from FEMA in short-term recovery efforts, but now, state leaders are turning to HUD to establish funding for a long-term recovery plan.

Kennedy tried to fast track the “Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act” bill through the U.S. Senate using unanimous consent, but that only works if no senators object. One objection was made by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

“Federal disaster relief is decided by FEMA and people apply for it when you have a disaster. Any time we’ve had a disaster in Kentucky, the county officials come to me and we write a letter to FEMA to try to get them included. What happened was some senators from Louisiana came to the floor without any committee processing and didn’t say they wanted more money for disaster. They said they wanted more money for Louisiana. That’s not the way it works. Louisiana should apply like anybody else and the President has to approve this and the governor has to approve it and it has to go through FEMA. We have to see how much money is in FEMA. I objected because I don’t think the money should go to one particular state. I think it should go through the process that FEMA has put in place to determine who needs the money the most and who’s had the biggest disasters,” Paul said in response when asked why he shot down the bill.

Local and state leaders are frustrated by Paul’s decision, since they say the bill wasn’t in regard to FEMA funding.

“Regarding his comments about FEMA, we are not talking about FEMA. Let me say that again, we are not talking about FEMA,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Hunter explained that what senator Kennedy is asking for is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which is a program through HUD and not FEMA.

“This is a program that goes back 30 years,” Hunter said pulling out a piece of paper. “This is from HUD’s website:

When major disasters occur, Congress may appropriate additional funding for the CDBG program as Disaster Recovery grants to rebuild the affected areas and bring crucial seed money to stimulate the recovery process. Because CDBG funds a broad range of activities, CDBG Disaster Recovery assistance helps communities and neighborhoods that otherwise might not recover due to limits on other resources. Disaster Recovery grants supplement disaster programs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

Recovery through the Community Development Block Grant program. (KPLC)

The process of recovery through CDBG starts after the disaster happens. The President issues a disaster declaration, followed by FEMA approving short-term help. Where we are now is where community leaders are applying for the grant that, once approved, would be distributed by HUD; that’s where the planning begins and long-term recovery happens.

Kennedy made another attempt to get hurricane relief for Louisiana approved by the senate, and again, senators said no. On Aug. 4, he tried to add the funding in an amendment to the huge infrastructure bill. It needed 60 votes to get added to the bill, it got just 19.

I offered the senate an opportunity to help our people without adding a dime to the debt or taking a cent from taxpayers, and I’m incredibly disappointed they chose not to do that. it’s clear once again that President Biden must send a request for this disaster aid to congress in order for Washington to grant disaster aid for Louisiana.

