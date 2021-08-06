Oschner CHRISTUS Health hosts COVID vaccine clinic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Clinic has several upcoming clinic opportunities beginning Aug. 9 for people who need a COVID-19 vaccine, said a spokesperson for CHRISTUS Health.

The Ochsner CHRISTUS COVID vaccine clinic is located in Lake Charles at 4150 Nelson Road in Building C, Suite 11.

Vaccines will be available on the following dates:

· Monday, Aug. 9 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

· Tuesday, Aug. 10 - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

· Wednesday, Aug. 11 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

· Thursday, Aug. 12 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

· Friday, Aug. 13 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are welcome. Those who would like to schedule in advance can register HERE or call 855-668-3625 during normal business hours.

