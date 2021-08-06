Michael Thomas sentenced to life for murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Michael Thomas has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder on June 11, 2021.

Judge Guidry sentenced Thomas to life without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 50 years in prison for the attempted second-degree murder with which is to run concurrently with his life sentence.

