Masks will be required in Calcasieu Parish schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu School Board released their back to school guidance plan this week, shortly after the statewide mask mandate was announced. The plan includes everything parents need to know before they send their kids back to school, including mask guidelines.

A very controversial subject, masks will be required for children who return to the classroom.

“Our students K through 12 will be required to wear to wear a mask,” Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said.

Bruchhaus said that many parents are split on the decision to mandate masks in schools, leaving him stuck in the middle.

“For every person, though, that says I don’t wear a mask, I get a like person almost immediately after that that says I’m not going to school right now unless you have masks,” Bruchhaus said. “Our public has to understand that we are stuck in the middle. There are people who want them. There are people who hate them. What we’re trying to do is educate students.”

Ultimately the decision was not up to him due to the mandate coming down from Governor John Bel Edwards’ office.

For any students that have medical reasons to not wear a mask or come to school in-person, there are other options. With a doctor’s permit, students with medical problems can opt not to wear a mask or to learn virtually.

Superintendent Bruchhaus said that many students fell behind during virtual learning last year, and he wants to ensure those students don’t fall further behind in classes this year.

“We certainly want to offer that opportunity, but we don’t want our students to be another year behind after this year, especially if they were unsuccessful in that environment last year,” Bruchhaus said.

Regardless of the controversy over the mask mandate, Superientendent Bruchhaus said they are most focused on the safety and well-being of the children and doing what they can to get them back into the classroom.

“The bottom line is we are ready to get kids here in the schools on Aug. 13 and start this school year and really get after it,” Bruchhaus said.

The plan also dives into specific day-to-day operations that will be handled with extra safety precautions. Some of those include breakfast and lunch protocols in the cafeteria, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and social distancing.

Many of the protocols are the same or similar to COVID-19 protocols from the last school year.

One safety protocol that was not carried over to this year was temperature checks. Bruchhaus said there was not enough conclusive evidence that the temperature checks were needed or useful.

The mask mandate in schools will be re-evaluated on Sept. 1 if the Governor makes any changes or updates at that point. Other safety protocols such as extra disinfecting will remain in place.

You can access the full return to school plan HERE.

