SWLA officials hold COVID-19 briefing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana health officials made a plea to get more people vaccinated as statewide hospitalizations hit new highs.

Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh says she wants people to know that we are in a crisis right now whether we want to acknowledge it or not.

“When I think of the events of the past year, I think back to Hurricane Laura, and I’m sad to report that today on Aug. 5th 2021, we have fewer ICU beds than we had on Aug. 28 of 2020 which was the day after Hurricane Laura came into this community and devastated us,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.

The news conference was a warning and a public plea for people to go get vaccinated.

“Only 27 percent of our region, here in Region 5, is fully vaccinated meaning that they’ve received one J&J shot or two of the other two products, two doses,” Dr. Cavanaugh said. “Southwest Louisiana is last in the state of Louisiana in our percentage of the population that’s vaccinated, and Louisiana is 47th in the nation with the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, and Louisiana is also first in the entire nation in the number of new cases per capita and second place is not even close.”

Four doctors spoke about the ramifications of not getting vaccinated, including the rising number of cases and the fact there are only two ICU beds available in Region 5, neither of which is in Calcasieu Parish.

Dr. Cavanaugh said that hospital employees right now are exhausted.

“Right now our hospitals are taxed. Entire floors that normally don’t have to take care of COVID patients are converted to COVID wings. Our nurses are working overtime, working double shifts to cover. People who haven’t been on the clinical side of medicine because they’ve been administrative are being pulled in to take care of people because we are in crisis right now whether we acknowledge it or not,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting is encouraging the public to trust their local health officials when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID.

