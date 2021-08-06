WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on record-breaking COVID surge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. on the current rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana.

Friday marked the fourth straight day Louisiana broke records for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 2,421 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.

The conference can be viewed live here starting at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.