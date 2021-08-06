FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers return for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waking up to another relatively pleasant start to the day across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures in the lower 70s, although not quite as cool as we saw Thursday. Unfortunately, this good feeling air is fleeting with much higher humidity levels on the way for the weekend. Today will bring a mixture of clouds and some sunshine with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon and heat index values around 95.

Rain chances remain minimal with only a coastal shower this afternoon worth mentioning as a possibility. Tonight will begin the return of the muggier air as temperatures won’t drop much below to middle 70s overnight. By Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon as a warm front quickly retreats over the state. This will take away the good feeling air and leave us back in the summer swelter as heat index readings will top out closer to the triple digits.

Sunday will be about the same with some coastal showers possible in the morning, otherwise scattered afternoon summertime storms are back with an otherwise hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. Lows at night will be back into the upper 70s as the humidity is back to the max heading into next week. With no major weather makers heading our way over the next several days, we’ll be locked into the summertime doldrums of daily afternoon storm chances and highs in the lower 90s each afternoon and daily heat index values between 100 and 105.

The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave near the coast of Africa a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts westward toward the central Atlantic. A tropical depression could form by this weekend from this area of disturbed weather. A weaker tropical wave in the south-central Atlantic has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. Neither of these look to pose a threat to the Gulf at this time, but they should serve as a reminder to stay prepared throughout hurricane season as we enter some of the busier weeks ahead.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

