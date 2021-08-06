FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity slowly returning. scattered storms return for our weekend

A warm and slightly more humid evening ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have quickly climbed this afternoon into the lower 90′s and the humidity has slowly been climbing as winds have turned back out of the south and that will continue over the next few days as well. Our rain chances for the rest of today continue to remain low, but that to will begin to change as scattered showers and storms make a return heading into our weekend.

Heavy downpours possible as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Any outdoor plans this evening look to be just fine as most of us remain dry and temperatures will slowly fall into the lower 80′s before we eventually settle into the lower and middle 70′s by Saturday morning. This weekend is shaping up to be a nice one as well with mostly sunny skies each morning turning more partly cloudy as we head into the afternoon, but the one downside is the chance for isolated to scattered storms as we move through the afternoon and evening. Humidity values continue to increase and that will also mean heat indices begin to return so expect feels like temperatures to be back into the triple digits. In terms of our rain chances the better chance for our storms will be in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rainfall. It will be perfect weather to take a swim or head to the lake with the heat returning, but also keep an eye to the sky for any lightning.

A hot weekend ahead with highs back into the lower 90's each day (KPLC)

Our weather pattern doesn’t look to change a whole lot with high pressure remaining off to our east pumping in southerly flow and keeping our daily storm chances alive. It’s our typical summer time set up as highs remain close to average in the lower 90′s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits so our focus will turn to keeping hydrated over the course of the next week. High pressure begins to slide farther to the east as we approach the middle to late part of next week and that could help us with some lower rain chances arriving as southerly flow relaxes just a little. Thankfully even with the daily storms chances around neither of these days look to be a washout as most of us see around a quarter inch of rain.

High pressure keeps things fairly quiet next week (KPLC)

Some of the best news of all though is that the tropics are remaining quiet for the Gulf as well as the Caribbean for now and really that doesn’t look to change over the next few days. With that being said however there are two tropical waves out in the Atlantic that have a chance of developing over the next 5 days. The most western wave just to the east of the Leeward Islands has a 20% chance over the next 5 days as it moves to the north and west. The eastern most wave has a 60% chance of development but this too will have no impacts to Southwest Louisiana. For now make sure to keep plenty of water nearby as it will turn hot and humid with just a few storms around each afternoon.

Two waves to monitor across the Atlantic over the next few days, but neither pose a threat to SWLA (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

