50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Teacher accused of sexual contact with student

Brenden Laughlin
Brendan Laughlin(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man was arrested Friday following complaints of inappropriate contact between a student and teacher, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JDPSO detectives began investigating after receiving the complaint in June, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

During the investigation detectives discovered that Brendan O’neal Laughlin, 23, had sexual conduct with a student in March 2021 at his residence in Elton, Ivey said.

Judge William Knight, District Judge Pro-Tempore signed an arrest warrant for Laughlin Friday for violation of Revised statute 14:81.4 Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, Ivey said.

Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student is a misdemeanor charge applied when a student is above the age of consent. Louisiana law prohibits any sexual contact between educators and students.

Laughlin was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on a bond set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

A hot weekend ahead with highs back into the lower 90's each day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity slowly returning. scattered storms return for our weekend
Oschner CHRISTUS Health is offering vaccines as COVID cases and hospitalizations surge in SWLA.
Oschner CHRISTUS Health hosts COVID vaccine clinic
Hospitals are struggling to keep up with the increasing number of COVID patients in Louisiana.
Gov. Edwards holds news conference on state of COVID-19
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 6, 2021 - Region 5 COVID hospitalizations up by more than 100 over last month