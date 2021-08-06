Teacher accused of sexual contact with student

Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man was arrested Friday following complaints of inappropriate contact between a student and teacher, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JDPSO detectives began investigating after receiving the complaint in June, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

During the investigation detectives discovered that Brendan O’neal Laughlin, 23, had sexual conduct with a student in March 2021 at his residence in Elton, Ivey said.

Judge William Knight, District Judge Pro-Tempore signed an arrest warrant for Laughlin Friday for violation of Revised statute 14:81.4 Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, Ivey said.

Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student is a misdemeanor charge applied when a student is above the age of consent. Louisiana law prohibits any sexual contact between educators and students.

Laughlin was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on a bond set at $10,000.

