COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 6, 2021 - Region 5 COVID hospitalizations up by more than 100 over last month
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue their rise in Region 5 and across the state.
Here in Region 5, there are now 133 hospitalizations from COVID-19, up by more than 100 just a month ago.
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations rose by another 71, reaching 2,421. And the LDH is reporting that 90% of those current COVID hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 22 to July 28 and 84% of deaths from July 22 to July 28.
Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 6,116 new cases.
· 48 new deaths.
· 2,421 patients hospitalized (71 more than previous update).
· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 283 new cases.
· 2 new deaths (There are also 2 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).
· 133 patients hospitalized (6 more than previous update).
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 173 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 40 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 20 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 43 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 26 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 38 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 20 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 3 active case among inmates.
· 8 active cases among staff members.
