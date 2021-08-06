COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 6, 2021 - Region 5 COVID hospitalizations up by more than 100 over last month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue their rise in Region 5 and across the state.

Here in Region 5, there are now 133 hospitalizations from COVID-19, up by more than 100 just a month ago.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations rose by another 71, reaching 2,421. And the LDH is reporting that 90% of those current COVID hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 22 to July 28 and 84% of deaths from July 22 to July 28.

Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,116 new cases.

· 48 new deaths.

· 2,421 patients hospitalized (71 more than previous update).

· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 283 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (There are also 2 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 133 patients hospitalized (6 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 173 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 40 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 38 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

