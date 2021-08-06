Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday was a better day for both quarterbacks as they were back in pull pads for their eighth practice Jameis Winston was back with the first team and was back in rhthym for most of the day. The team mixed in quite a bit of third down work.

Here is a full breakdown of each pass thrown:

Jameis Winston

Final Stats- 10/11, sack

Team Period #1

Winston’s first pass of the period was a strike to a wide open Adam Trautman in the seam. Trautman ran a crafty route where he used a double move by faking outside then turning up the field. He ran a similar route in an earlier practice.

Winston’s final pass of the period was a screen to Ty Montgomery that got blown up by Pete Werner. The play had no chance.

Team Period #2

Winston opened up the period with a short throw to Deonte Harris. Harris ran an incredible ‘lucy’ route where he started like he was running a crosser then stuck his foot in the ground and cut back toward the sideline.

Winston then connected to Kawaan Baker on a strong throw on a deep comeback.

His next pass to a wide open Marquez Callaway on 3rd &3 on a shallow cross. Callaway beat C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the play to create incredible separation.

Winston closed out the period with a square in to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey. Patrick Robinson slipped in coverage but it still likely would have been a completion.

Team Period #3

Winston went back to the crossing route again in the final team period. This time it was Baker that was wide open in coverage.

His next pass was yet another crosser. This time he found Lewis for a first down on 3rd&8.

On his next snap, Cam Jordan got around the edge to sack Winston. He followed that up with a throw to Callaway on a deep out/sail route. Once again, Callaway was wide open on the play.

Winston’s lone incompletion of the day came when he tried to go deep to Lewis. However, like most of his misses downfield, he overshot the ball and it fell incomplete.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 7/11, sack, INT

Team Period #1

Hill’s first pass was a play action sprint out type concept where he hit Alvin Kamara in the flat. Kamara ran for about 15 yards after the catch. It was a nice-looking play and something to note because of how off their chemistry was a year ago.

His second and final pass of the period was a tight end screen to Trautman at the line of scrimmage.

Team Period #2

Hill opened up the period with a wide-open deep over to Chris Hogan. He then hit Montgomery on a short out for a first down.

On a 3rd& short situation, Hill hit Jalen McCleskey on a slant. McCleskey ran right past Prince Amukamara in coverage and raced untouched for about 30 yards.

Hill went back to Hogan for another wide-open connection.

His first incompletion came on an overthrow to Lewis.

Team Period #3

Hill’s practice was going smooth until the final period. Andrew Dowell batted down his first pass at the line of scrimmage. Carl Granderson provided the pressure.

On his next throw, Hill went to Juwan Johnson who was unable to cleanly catch the pass. Zack Baun was in coverage and was able to come down with the interception after a few bounces. The ball was a little underthrown and there was some discrepancy on whether Baun got his feet down.

Payton Turner was able to get by James Hurst on the next snap and sack Hill. Turner has really flashed this week.

Hill next misfired a deep out route to Lewis. This was the first time all camp that it felt like Hill threw it knowing that in a real game in that situation he would have taken off and ran with the ball.

He closed out his day with a throw to Garrett Griffin on a short out for a first down.

Final Analysis

Early on both Winston and Hill took advantage of some porous play by the Saints secondary. The term ‘wide open’ was written quite a bit on my notepad.

However, Winston was able to finish his day out stronger than Hill. Thus, he gets the nod in this practice.

