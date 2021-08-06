2021-2022 School Year: In-person vs. virtual learning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In just about a week, many parents will be sending their children back to school as this fourth wave of COVID continues to hit the Lake Area.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board recently announced its guidelines for in-person and virtual learning but it’s unfortunately led to an uncommon crossroad for local pediatricians.

According to a local pediatrician, there’s a lot of mixed emotions with sending kids back inside the classroom.

With the pandemic, parents have had to weigh the benefits and risks of sending kids back to the classroom. With each decision: in-person, virtual, or a hybrid plan, comes its own consequences good and bad.

The reduced risks and lower transmission among children have led to more school districts returning to in-person class.

Doctors say science backs that move. Initial reports and data show most kids carrying the disease are asymptomatic. Children can still spread the disease, but it appears to spread less efficiently.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advocates that in-person learning is the most effective form of learning, but also stresses the importance to be mindful of the burden of disease.

As part of the district’s guidelines for the upcoming school year, parents wanting to opt-in to virtual learning for their child will have to provide an ‘official medical recommendation’ from their child’s doctor.

Click HERE to read CPSB’s new virtual program qualification for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the district’s policy, moving forward, CPSB will limit which students qualify to participate in virtual learning. Qualifications have been established to ensure that all students receive the best instruction possible for the success of their educational journey.

For children in grades K-3, a medical recommendation will be required for the upcoming school year. For children in grades, 4-8 students can be enrolled in virtual learning based on certain academic qualifications OR a medical recommendation.

”It’s been hard...we did not know as pediatricians we were going to be the gatekeepers,” said Dr. Albert Richert Jr. “We didn’t know that we were going to be the ones deciding who gets to go to virtual school and who doesn’t.”

Dr. Richert Jr., who serves as CEO of The Pediatric Center of Southwest Louisiana said calls for medical recommendations have become a growing trend.

“Some of our doctors are getting 4,5,6 appointments a day just for parents to come in and plead their case for why they think their child should be allowed to do online school,” Richert said.

He said it’s left local pediatricians at a crossroads when it comes to signing off on the recommendations if a student doesn’t have a medical condition.

”It puts us in the position of we want to help the families but we don’t know how to and we don’t know exactly what the school is looking for with these kinds of letters.”

Calcasieu School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said while he can only speak for the education profession...

”We would never try to tell physicians how to do their jobs; we’re not qualified to do that,” said Bruchhaus. “All we do is offer the opportunity for a parent to make the decision for their child whether they’re going to approach their medical professional.”

Richert says over the last two weeks he’s gotten more requests from parents seeking medical recommendations for their children under the guise of anxiety due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as opposed to actually have a diagnosed medical condition.

He said his office has been faced with a hard decision when it comes to signing off on the recommendations out of concerns of committing possible fraud.

“So, the school system is not going to accuse any pediatrician of anything. We trust their judgment, if they say the student qualifies, we’re not in a position to argue that,” said Bruchhaus. “That’s been our stance all of last year as well.”

Given the recent surge, Bruchhaus said the biggest challenge the district faces right now surrounds mask-wearing in the classroom as opposed to virtual learning.

”From time to time we do get inquiries about people wanting to opt-out especially after the mask mandate came into play,” Bruchhaus said. “But right now we don’t have a whole lot saying they want to opt-out of in-person instruction we just have a whole lot of people saying they have concerns about wearing a mask.”

Dr. Richert said while he feels it is safe for most students to enter the classroom this fall, there is a thin line approach to suppressing the growing anxiety amongst parents.

”I think there’s a lot of confusion and a lot of pediatricians unsure of what they should write on these recommendations,” Richert said. “I think most children should go to school and that will always be my recommendation but there’s always going to be circumstances for certain families and I really wish we could empower those families to make the best decision for themselves and their children.”

Dr. Richert said while there are very few medical conditions that would keep a child from attending school in person, his office has received anywhere from 15 to 20 calls per day from parents seeking a medical recommendation for their student.

