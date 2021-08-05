VIDEO: Man accused of stealing purse from 70-year-old woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of wrestling a purse away from a 70-year-old woman then fleeing the scene, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The police department was assigned to the 1400 block of Oak Park Boulevard in reference to a purse snatching at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, August 5, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman.

Upon arrival, officers met with a 70-year old victim and discovered an unknown suspect approached her from behind and wrestled her purse from her, according to Keenum.

Keenum said the victim suffered minor injuries, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

During the course of the subsequent investigation, officers located and arrested Donavon Alfred, 31, of Lake Charles, and charged him with purse snatching and simple battery of the infirm, according to Keenum.

Donavon Alfred, 31, of Lake Charles. (LCPD)

Judge Tony Fazzio set the bond for Alfred at $104,000.

The Lake Charles Police Department said they want to urge everyone to always be cognizant of their surroundings.

