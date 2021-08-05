SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2021.

Olaf Perry Shreve II, 60, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth under $25,000.

Levi David Wilson, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; unsafe vehicle.

Kyle Lane Johnson, 32, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; third offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage.

Waylen Trae’on Fontenot, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Charles Steven Touson, 54, Lake Charles: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal conspiracy.

Jeffery Lee Adams, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Lauren Nicole Williams, 31, Iowa: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Keith Laird, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender; probation violation.

Darrell Jerome Welcome, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; out of state detainer.

Johnathan Lee Nix, 34, Iowa: Out of state detainer.

Byron Dewayne Owens Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Unsafe vehicle; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; illegal transfer of a firearm.

Benson Elie Collins, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges).

Deonte Rontrell Smith, 24, Rayne: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a stolen firearm; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

David Joseph Raney, 37, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

