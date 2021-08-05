Routine repairs hard to come by in post hurricane environment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Substandard housing is a problem in this area due to all the property damage from the hurricanes and flooding.

And it can be hard to get repairs.

Caroline Glenn’s rent is government subsidized and she’s pleased to have it.

But she worries that leaks causing mold, mildew and water in electrical appliances are causing hazards to her health.

Glenn is disabled and on a fixed income. She’s has been calling numerous people trying to help with repairs in her government subsidized apartment at Sunlight Manor two. There are spots on the ceilings where she says water comes in and she fears health problems from mold and mildew.

“I have to sleep with a mask at night. I don’t want that mildew to in my nose no kind of way even though I spray it every day and clean it.”

She also has had water in her light fixtures and in her clothes dryer. She fears a fire hazard.

“I’m scared maybe that drier might set a fire while I’m sleeping, while I’m sleeping in here or harm me any kind of way.”

Glenn is also worried that a vent pulling away from the ceiling will fall on her. She has plenty of receipts to show she pays rent faithfully and feels she’s due some help.

“I keep all my rent receipts; I never throw them away. Reporter: “how much do you pay in rent?” Caroline: “first I was paying $164, they went up on my rent to $167.”

We called, stopped at the apartment office and left a note. So far, no response yet.

I also found a maintenance man near the office who I told about Glenn’s problem. He said he was going to check it out. Glenn says he went to her apartment and promised to get back to her to make repairs.

