50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57. He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former superstars expressed their condolences on social media.

“If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring,” said WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland on Twitter. “Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system