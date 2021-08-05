50/50 Thursdays
Lake Area officials discuss COVID and kids

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter teamed up with Lake Area physician Dr. David Wallace in a Zoom interview to continue to try to urge people in the Lake Area to get vaccinated.

Mayor Hunter shared his perspective as a father knowing that there isn’t a vaccine available for children under the age of 12.

“It’s a conversation my wife and I have often. Being a mayor does not take away from my most important job which is being a dad and a husband,” Hunter said. “I may do some research, I may google when it comes to issues with my child, but at the end of the day, if I go sit down and talk to Dr. David Wallace, Dr. Stephanie Treme, who is at the children’s clinic as well, and they give me advice, 99 times out of 100 I’m going to take that advice for my child because that’s what I go to them for.”

This was a conversation that Mayor Hunter and Dr. David Wallace just had last week.

“Under the age of 12, there’s not a lot they can do,” Dr. Wallace said. “The biggest thing they can do is to have the adults, parents get vaccinated to protect them, and then the 12 to 18-year-olds, we are encouraging them to get vaccinated because they are the ones that are getting affected more with the delta variant.”

With kids back to school next week, Dr. Wallace expects to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

“I think when they go back to school, they congregate, I can’t imagine not seeing an increase. Just today I’ve seen a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old with COVID,” Dr. Wallace said.

The link to the video of Mayor Hunter’s and Dr. Wallace’s conversation can be found here.

