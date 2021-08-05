50/50 Thursdays
Local housing official reacts to reinstated eviction moratorium

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Relief is coming for many still worrying about eviction. Days after the National Eviction Moratorium expired, a temporary moratorium was reinstated, which will last until October 3.

The moratorium was reinstated to help renters who struggle to make ends meet, but some housing officials worry that help may be abused.

“People have used that as a reason to not pay their rent,” said Ben Taylor with the Lake Charles Housing Authority. “The average rent for us is about $100.”

“We have billions of dollars that we have given to states to provide rent and utilities for those people who can’t afford to stay in their homes because they can’t pay their rent,” President Joe Biden said. “We are urging them to distribute those funds to the landlords.”

The temporary eviction moratorium halts residential evictions in communities with substantial or high levels of transmission of COVID-19, covering 90 percent of renters, according to the CDC.

Taylor believes the moratorium was good at first but has only been abused over time.

“I think it’s gone on too long,” Taylor said. “Most people that were working kept working. Now, people like waitresses, that kind of stuff, stopped working when they shut down, but they opened up relatively quickly.”

Taylor said the Housing Authority was moving forward with multiple evictions before the reinstatement was issued.

“The people either never got in touch with us or didn’t even come in to bother, and we were going to move forward,” Taylor said.

Click here for more information about the Calcasieu Parish Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

