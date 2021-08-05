Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following an accusation of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the victim contacted authorities regarding the incident on May 17, 2021.

The victim told deputies that in January he hired Olaf P. Shreve II, 60, to repair his home. The victim says he paid Shreve $5,000 for half the needed materials needed for the project. Deputies say Shreve cashed the check but never delivered the materials or began the repairs.

Deputies say they also found that Shreve did not have a contractor’s license.

A warrant was signed for Shreve’s arrest by Judge Tony Fazzio on July 8. Shreve was later arrested on August 3 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for residential contractor fraud worth over $1,5000. He has since been released on a $20,000 bond.

We are not going to allow these criminals to take advantage of the citizens in our community,” says Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We are working together with DA Stephen Dwight and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. If you believe you have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 437-3405.”

