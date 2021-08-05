50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner woman has been arrested for the death of her 4-day-old child, Jefferson Parish authorities say.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder now the classification of her child’s death is now considered a homicide.

On June 10, at around 3:40 am, deputies say they were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.

Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

A warrant was obtained for Cristina’s arrest and she was booked yesterday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Local COVID news briefing
Local COVID news briefing
Local COVID news briefing
Local COVID news briefing
A Lake Charles man was arrested for contractor fraud.
Man arrested for contractor fraud
Masks required at Calcasieu schools
Masks will be required in Calcasieu Parish schools
The Calcasieu Parish School Board recently announced its guidelines for in-person and virtual...
2021-2022 School Year: In-person vs. virtual learning