Increase in stress, anxiety in pets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the past year, it’s no secret that stress levels have gone through the roof, especially for people living in Southwest Louisiana.

What you may not know is many pets have developed stress and anxiety over the past year as well.

Veterinarian Dr. Renee Grudzien with Companion Care in Lake Charles said she has seen an increase in pets coming in with stress and anxiety.

“The amount of stress that people are undergoing in this area right now is astronomical, and that really boils over to their pets,” Dr. Grudzien said.

Many people are still displaced from their homes following the hurricanes and flooding, and are living in temporary homes, campers or RVs.

“We have so many clients that have two or three dogs, and two or three cats and two or three kids, that are living in their driveway. They are so stressed right now, and when people are stressed, their animals can sense that and they get stressed sometimes too,” Dr. Grudzien said.

Dr. Grudzien also said that many pets have storm anxiety, which spikes during hurricane season.

She also said that many pets became stressed and anxious after their owners went from working from home to recently transitioning back to the office. Many pets became attached to their owners being home all day, and developed anxiety when they were left home alone, or in a crate all day.

Dr. Grudzien also said that more appointments were filling because many pet owners noticed problems in their furry friends while they were spending all day with them working from home.

With another hurricane season just around the corner, kids going back to school, and adults going from a year of working from home to heading back into the office, Dr. Grudzien said she has seen more pets coming in with anxiety.

One way to spot anxiety or stress in your pet is if they are repetitively licking or chewing their legs, creating large sores.

“That is not because that leg is itchy, it’s just a self-soothing mechanism,” Dr. Grudzien said.

Some other signs are increased allergies, weight changes and loss in appetite, but luckily similar to anxiety in humans, pet anxiety can be treated with medication.

“There’s a lot of medication that you can use to help your pets with anxiety, and those meds can be really important for people who are trying to deal with their own stress and their pet’s stress at the same time,” Dr. Grudzien said.

Dogs are also calmed by the scent of lavender, much like humans.

Dr. Grudzien also recommends keeping your dog busy if they are home alone or inside their crate all day. One way is a food dispensing toy, which you can buy at most local pet stores or order on Amazon.

If you are worried your pet may have anxiety or stress, she recommends taking them to a vet for proper treatment options.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.