Friendly pooch takes sting out of COVID vaccine

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Region 5 Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh says hospital beds in the area are extremely taxed.

Maybe that’s why there’s an uptick in people getting COVID vaccines.

Pharmacy owners at Boudreaux’s New Drug Store in Lake Charles admit, people coming in now are among those who, for whatever reason, may have been hesitant to get the vaccine. And people are bringing in their children twelve and up.

There’s a steady stream of people coming in to get the vaccine. Some had simply not gotten around to it.

Michael Gumms just received the vaccine.

“It’s getting worse. So, people need to protect themselves before it get real, real worse,” said Gumms.

While others worry about the alternative to not getting vaccinated.

Sherronda Williams is a nurse who is already vaccinated. She came to Boudreaux’s here to get her 13-year-old son a shot.

“I would tell everybody to get your kids vaccinated. We never hesitated with the other vaccines, so why do it now. Everything is a risk, even Tylenol. It damages the liver,” she said.

Pharmacy owner Jesse Vidrine says after the initial rush they were down to 10 or 15 shots a day but now give 80 to 100.

“There’s no doubt about it, there’s a lot of people that were very firm on the fact that they weren’t going to get the shot and the Delta variant has changed a lot of people’s minds. And they believe, with other variants coming down the line, they are making the decision to get vaccinated and we think it is the right decision,” said Vidrine.

At Boudreaux’s they have a therapy dog in training, Sophie, who helps relax children who are there for a shot.

“She is a Goldendoodle and she somehow became our mascot, almost a therapy dog, when the younger kids come in to get their vaccine and the kids absolutely love her and this really helps calm their fears.”

Thirteen-year-old Brent Guillory pet the dog for a few minutes, and scarcely noticed the shot.

“That wasn’t so bad, huh?” asks pharmacist Kylee Vidrine.

“No, it didn’t hurt,” says Guillory.

For now, the vaccine is available to children twelve and up.

Boudreaux’s is located at 404 East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles and no appointment is necessary.

You can find vaccine locations on the KPLC community page.

