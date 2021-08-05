FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant air has arrived through Friday; showers return by the weekend

Golfing Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the drier air now in place, temperatures have dropped nicely overnight into the 60s and low 70s across all of Southwest Louisiana. The combination of the drier air and sunshine to start will make for a pleasant morning and even a comfortable afternoon despite highs topping out in the lower 90s. The reason is because we won’t have to factor in a heat index today, so enjoy this rare early August treat!

Heat Index Today (KPLC)

While the morning starts off sunny, some clouds will begin to filter in at times this afternoon but we hold back on any chance of rain today thanks to the drier air in place. In fact we should continue to remain rain-free through Friday before the muggier air returns this weekend and sends those afternoon showers and storms back into the mix. Lows again tonight will bottom out into the upper 60s to lower 70s as we keep the good feeling air in place one more night.

Rainfall Forecast (KPLC)

While Friday will again bring a mix of sun and clouds, rain chances remain less than 20% for tomorrow as low humidity hangs around for another day, keeping the swelter to a minimum thanks to little to no heat index factor. A warm front lifting back over the state this weekend will send a sharp increase to the humidity levels and return an onshore wind and sea breeze that will kick up a few afternoon storms beginning Saturday. That pattern lasts well into next week with no major weather systems headed our way.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are beginning to show some signs of life as a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic bear watching over the next several days. Neither area has an imminent threat of developing in the near term, but some gradual development is possible over the next several days. As of now, these do not look to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico, but this should serve as a reminder to make sure you are prepared for what will likely be some busy times ahead this hurricane season over the next couple of months.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

