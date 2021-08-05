FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool start for Friday, a few storms arrive into the weekend

With the humidity low and low rain chances it's the perfect night to grill out (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today has been a picture perfect day as humidity values have dropped significantly over the past 24 hours from the lower 70′s to the lower 60′s, which has helped make it feel much cooler than the last few days. Thankfully we haven’t had to deal with showers or storms either, but that looks to change as we head into the weekend with more isolated storms in the forecast.

Humidity begins to return and that will mean warmer overnights (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way home from work this afternoon we can expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs are sitting back into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. There is a little haziness around as winds remain out of the northerly direction and that comes from the wildfires that are out west as the winds aloft continue to push it eastward with time. Heading into the overnight we can expect another pleasant evening as temperatures remain on the cooler side with lows dipping back into the upper 60′s for inland areas and lower 70′s for I-10 points south. Our dew points will slowly begin to rise heading into Friday and especially the weekend as winds turn back out of the south bringing moisture back into play. Friday afternoon still looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the lower 90′s, but with a little more moisture in play a few storms can’t be ruled out.

Hot with a few storms heading into Friday (KPLC)

Even with a few storms returning to our forecast and lasting into the weekend it won’t be a washout as most of us look to stay on the drier side of things with highs staying steady in the lower 90′s each afternoon. For any outdoor activities just keep an eye to the sky as a few storms with lightning and heavy downpours will be possible, thankfully they will be short lived and shouldn’t cause much of an issue. It will be nice weather to head to the lake or sit out by the pool and take a nice cooling swim as heat indices unfortunately return to the triple digits at times. High pressure off to our east will help provide the daily storm chances and keep them around into next week as well, but it will be close enough that most of the widespread rain stays east.

High pressure still close enough that we stay mostly dry for the weekend (KPLC)

Looking ahead into next week more of the hot and humid weather looks to stick around with highs in the lower 90′s each day and then heat index values back into the triple digits at times. Rain chances remain on the lower end with just the threat of a few isolated storms into late next week as no real pattern change is in store for the next week or so. The tropics are waking up just a bit as there remains two areas of interest over the central Atlantic and far eastern Atlantic. Neither of these pose a threat but the leading wave has a 20% chance of forming over the next 5 days. The wave coming off of Africa has been upped to a 70% chance of forming over the next 5 days, and would become Fred if named. Once again there is no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana at this time, so enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity we are seeing for now!

There are two waves to watch in the tropics, but neither pose a threat to the Gulf at this time (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

