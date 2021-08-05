COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 5, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to rise in SWLA and state

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise locally and statewide, with the state seeing an increase of 103 and Region 5 seeing an increase of 16, according to the LDH’s latest update.

Since the LDH’s last update of vaccinations on Monday, there have been 54,200 new doses administered across the state.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 22 to July 28 and 84% of deaths from July 22 to July 28.

Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,468 new cases.

· 33 new deaths.

· 2,350 patients hospitalized (103 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 235 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 127 patients hospitalized (16 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 144 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 45 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

