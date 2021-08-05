CHRISTUS Ochsner Health SWLA seeing rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In less than two weeks, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in SWLA has doubled.

This new wave of coronavirus driven by the delta variant has been putting a lot of pressure on local hospitals.

There’s no doubt that this summer, frontline healthcare workers are better prepared for COVID-19 hospital visits, but the amount of visits they’re seeing in such a short period of time has led to some concerns, especially here at home.

”We’re not where we were a year ago, but we’re rapidly approaching that,” CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Infectious Disease Expert Timothy Haman said.

Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 are increasing daily for the healthcare system.

”Statewide, the numbers are about 90 percent of the patients in the hospital are not vaccinated. It’s higher than that here,” Haman said.

Dr. Haman said at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, they haven’t reached full capacity yet but the rate at which they’re admitting patients is concerning.

”The highest we got as a region for Southwest Louisiana last year was 147 patients in the hospital, and yesterday, we were at 102. Now, 2 weeks ago we were at 20,” Haman said.

He said this latest surge is riddled with anxiety for those on the frontlines.

“Just speaking for the region as a whole, I think it would be anxious. We do have some beds that we can’t staff because we don’t have the nurse staffing to do it,” Haman said.

Haman said being part of a large healthcare system, so far, the availability of resources isn’t their biggest worry.

“I mean, I think the next two weeks are going to kind of tell the tale,” Haman said. “We’ve seen a rapid steady increase. My hope is that maybe we’re hitting the peak of this, but I’m generally an optimistic person. So, I try and always see the bright side of things. So, my hope is here in the next few days, we’ll hit the peak of this,” Haman said.

With the downside being an uptick in cases, Haman said the upside is that they have seen an increase in people opting for the vaccine at their Lake Area clinic.

”Demand had gone down so much last month that we had to reduce the number of days we were open because we just didn’t have anybody coming,” Haman said. “But, demand has definitely gone way up, so we’re doing all we can to accommodate it.”

He said currently, there are no plans to require employees of CHRISTUS Ochsner Health SWLA to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, there are also no plans to cancel elective surgeries.

