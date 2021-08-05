50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu officials to hold COVID briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state officials, along with medical personnel, will update the media and the public on the latest COVID-19 statistics and vaccine information during a briefing set for 3 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the briefing will be extremely limited, according to CPPJ. The public is invited to watch the briefing online but is not allowed on site.

The briefing can be viewed live here and on KPLC’s Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 5, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to rise in SWLA and state
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview - Sowela Fall Semester
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview - Sowela Fall Semester
Olaf P. Shreve II, 60, Lake Charles
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud