Calcasieu officials to hold COVID briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state officials, along with medical personnel, will update the media and the public on the latest COVID-19 statistics and vaccine information during a briefing set for 3 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the briefing will be extremely limited, according to CPPJ. The public is invited to watch the briefing online but is not allowed on site.

The briefing can be viewed live here and on KPLC’s Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.

