After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #7

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives directions while working with New Orleans...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives directions while working with New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Getting Defensive

Thursday belonged to the defense. The defensive line in particular won the battle in the trenches which led to several nice plays.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had his best practice, and was credited with multiple sacks including one where he beat James Hurst bad around the edge.

After a slow start to camp, it’s good to see the Saints defense picking things back up.

Take Two: QB competition cools

After a red-hot start to camp, both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston have cooled off a bit over the last three days. That is to be expected in the dog days of training camp.

A full breakdown of each of their passes can be read here. Neither quarterback was overly impressive once again. On Thursday, it appeared to be more related to how well the defense was playing. Regardless, after seven practices it doesn’t feel like either player has really taken over this competition yet. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it is the reality of the situation.

Take Three: Top Plays

DeMario Davis was able to reel in his first interception of camp after Patrick Robinson tipped a Taysom Hill pass intended for Marquez Callaway.

Zack Baun had another solid day. Early in practice he shot through the gap to make a tackle for loss on a run play. Later in the day, he nearly picked off Jameis Winston over the middle. He also came free on a blitz and sacked Winston in the final period of practice.

Chase Hansen had an impressive PBU during 7-on-7′s. Pete Werner had one as well in the same period.

Trevor Simien had an impressive throw during the same period when he found TommyLee Lewis on a deep post for touchdown. Lewis beat Adonis Alexander in coverage.

Bryce Thompson had a nice PBU on a Devonta Freeman wheel route.

Taysom Hill had two designed runs Thursday for nice gains. His first was a zone read where the entire right side of the defense crashed and allowed Hill to break free for a good gain. Later, Hill ran a quarterback draw for about ten yards.

While working with the first team, Christian Ringo blew up a screen and got a sack.

Take Four: Taking Attendance

Marshon Lattimore, Terron Armstead, Cam Jordan, and Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday.

Tre’Quan Smith was out as well, but Deonte Harris was back in the lineup.

Tight ends Ethan Wolf and Nick Vannett both missed their first practice, while Kwon Alexander was present but off to the side working with the trainers.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Another solid day of punting for Blake Gillikin. It feels like he’s firmly in line to replace Thomas Morstead.

- Paulson Adebo received some first team reps at cornerback.

- Tanoh Kpassagnon lined up defensive end opposite of Davenport with the first team.

