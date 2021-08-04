White House releases fact sheet highlighting impacts of Infrasture Investment and Jobs Act in La.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday, the White House released fact sheets, highlighting the nationwide impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - including impacts in Louisiana.

The fact sheets highlight how the legislation will deliver for states and territories across the country to repair roads and bridges, improve transportation options, build a network of EV chargers to accelerate the adoption of EVs and help connect every American to reliable high-speed internet, the White House said.

The White House said in the coming days and weeks, more state-by-state data will show the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more.

The need for action in Louisiana is clear and recently released state-level data demonstrates that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver for Louisiana. For decades, infrastructure in Louisiana has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Louisiana a D+ grade on its infrastructure report card. The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make life better for millions of Louisiana residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century.

According to the fact sheet from the White House, the impacts from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act are as follows (note: all values are estimates and may change based on updated factor data each fiscal year):

Based on formula funding alone, Louisiana would expect to receive $4.8 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.013 billion for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years

Based on formula funding alone, Louisiana would expect to receive $470 million over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation options across the state.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Louisiana would expect to receive $73 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state3. Louisiana will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Louisiana will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 470,000 Louisianans who currently lack it. And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,698,000 or 37.2% of people in Louisiana will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

The full Louisiana fact sheet can be viewed HERE.

The White House said over the coming days and weeks, we will expect to receive additional data on the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Louisiana.

