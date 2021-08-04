50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2021.

Stephen Lynn Perrodin, 38, Westlake: Monetary instrument abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Mickey Garcia, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Jacob Brandon Vest, 30, Devers, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; unauthorized entry of a business; flight from an officer.

Raphael John Collins Sr., 68, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jason Troy McCleland, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bradley David Spell, 34, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; contempt of court (3 charges).

Landon Scott Romero, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Michelle Rena Lachausse, 27, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Sergio Aquero Alire, 30, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Joshua Deonte Hardison, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Naomi Jarquetta Wilson, 34, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery.

Cody Ray Marshall, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Joseph Eugene Gray, 21, Lake Charles: Improper turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Warren Douglas Martin, 23, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Georgia Michelle Sanchez, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

