Sulphur national night out against crime celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Sulphur police department held their national night out against crime tonight. Over 1,000 people came out to enjoy the music, food, and meet with law enforcement officers along with a special guest celebrity.

Sulphur Police Chief Jason Gully said, “We got some carnival games set up we got free food we’ve got a car show, cars coming in a nice corvette behind you. We’re gonna have fire trucks set up, police cars. It’s gonna be a good time.”

Police officers, fire fighters, and EMTs all attended the event, to all gather together and meet the people they serve every day.

“We’re just really glad to see the community support, the community out here, seeing what we have to offer, we can’t do what we do without the community support. So it’s great to see everyone out here.”

Young kids enjoyed carnival games, prizes, ice cream and balloon animals. Some even got to climb into the fire truck and the tactical truck.

Fire trucks, police motorcycles, and ambulances filled the arena, with blue and red flashing lights.

There was also a car show lined with colorful corvettes and even an old police car.

The guest star was a big hit of the evening.

Sandy Moore, who attended the event said, “I was honored to see John Schnieder here.”

Moore was there with her kids who she said enjoyed riding in the fire truck and playing the carnival games.

John Schnieder, country music star and Dukes of Hazard actor was in attendance. He sang the national anthem and a song dedicated to local law enforcement agencies, and signed autographs and took pictures with a long line of fans.

Schnieder first came to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts and said he fell in love with the state on the community.

The event was held at West Cal Arena and Event Center tonight from 6-8. It was open to the public, and there was no cost.

