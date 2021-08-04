50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese receives largest facility naming rights gift in school history

(L-R) Heath Schroyer, Clerc Bertrand, David Griffin with son, Kimberly Griffin with daughter,...
(L-R) Heath Schroyer, Clerc Bertrand, David Griffin with son, Kimberly Griffin with daughter, Rowdy, Dr. Daryl Burckel.(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES – Ten years ago, David and Kimberly Griffin arrived in Lake Charles with a purpose to make an impact in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana community and to change lives.

On Wednesday, the local business owners (Chick Fil A, Legacy Jewelers to name a couple) gifted $2.5 million over 10 years to McNeese State University for the naming rights of the three-year-old McNeese H&HP Complex which will be renamed The Legacy Center, the largest gift for naming rights of a McNeese athletic facility in the 82-year history of the university.

“What a day,” said Athletic Director Heath Schroyer. “This is a historic day. Three months we reformed the McNeese Athletic Foundation – (McNeese President) Dr. (Daryl) Burckel, (Vice President) Dr. (Wade) Rousse, (MAF Executive Director) Clerc (Bertrand), myself, and Poke Nation. We formed the MAF to have special days like this. This is the vision of MAF. When you have a team like we have right now that works together, you can accomplish unbelievable things.”

“We moved here 10 years ago with working bringing us here,” said David. “After five or six years of being here, we still weren’t sure what our purpose was. We’re from Alabama and when I got the call to see if I wanted to move to Lake Charles, I said sure, they have duck hunting and colleges sports.

“Our why was to get into the foster program. We’ve served 11 foster children and have adopted two, about to adopt a third and we’re serving a fourth. Also our why was getting to know the community; getting involved in McNeese; getting involved with other business owners. What everyone here knows, the people of Southwest Louisiana are amazing. It’s not McNeese sports or the classes, it’s the McNeese coaches, the athletes, the instructors, the professors, other business owners.”

The Legacy Center name has a deep meaning.

“This is a premier facility in the state, especially in the five-parish area,” said Griffin. “It’s one of the most beautiful facilities and truly one that McNeese should be proud of. We (David and Kimberly) talked and prayed about it and decided if we do this, we don’t want our name on it.

“It’s bigger than the restaurant, bigger than the jewelry store, bigger than our name. It came back to the Legacy concept. One of our businesses is Legacy Jewelers, our farm is Legacy Fields. We have other businesses that are built on the Legacy concept. For us, it’s our life’s purpose of using a platform of business success to impact those around us. To impact our community, to impact foster children. It’s our way to give back. It became not just a name, but a call to awareness, a call to action.”

“I’m excited about the direction of athletics,” said Burckel. “I’m excited about the team that we have in place. Today is a significant day in the life of the university and the life of the athletic department.”

The money will be used however McNeese sees fit.

“No strings attached,” said Griffin when asked if he has any involvement in how it’s spent.

“We’re going to be conservative with it,” said Schroyer. “We’ll use it to make us better as a department and university.”

“Somebody asked me ‘why now?’,” said Griffin. “I think it was a marriage of three things. One, there was a tremendous need. There was a clear vision of what Heath, Dr. Burckel, Wade and Clerc presented that I bought into, and the ability to do it with them. We’re a part of this community. We’re not going anywhere.

“I’m not just doing it for today. In 14 years when he (oldest son) goes off to college, financially he can go to any university he wants to. It’ll be his choice when he goes. I want no question in my mind that McNeese State University is right for him.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Myles Brennan suffers arm injury
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan injures non-throwing arm; tweets after surgery
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
Myles Brennan possesses another year of eligibility.
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘unfortunate accident’
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics