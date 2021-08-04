50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-T (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Myles Brennan suffers arm injury
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan injures non-throwing arm; tweets after surgery
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
Myles Brennan possesses another year of eligibility.
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘unfortunate accident’
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics
LSU Football pulls in their first 2023 commit.
WR Omarion Miller becomes the first LSU commit in the class of ‘23