FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity for Thursday, warm temperatures around to end the week

A cooler night ahead as drier air makes its way in (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much drier afternoon for our Wednesday compared to Monday and Tuesday where we saw scattered showers and storms as a cold front pushed through. The good news is the front has passed through the region and our winds have shifted back out of the north and east, which will mean lower rain chances and even lower humidity over the course of the next few days.

Temperatures are off to a cooler start the next few days (KPLC)

If you are planning on heading out this afternoon after work you can expect a warm afternoon and evening as temperatures slowly fall back into the lower and middle 80′s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain on the low side as the front sits just off shore keeping the more widespread rain to our south, there is the chance for a stray shower or storm along the immediate coastline but many of us remain dry. The dry theme will continue as we head into the end of the week, but the best news of all is a few cooler nights on the way with lows starting Thursday morning in the upper 60′s for inland zones and lower 70′s for areas farther to the south. Thursday will feature more sunshine into the afternoon and the lower humidity will be nice and noticeable as well as it’s not something we typically see during August so make sure to get out and enjoy it even though highs will still be in the lower 90′s through the end of the week.

Temperatures back into the lower 90's for Thursday (KPLC)

Heat indices will take a break as well with the lower humidity which will be a welcome relief as we have felt more like the triple digits for much of the last week, but a brief break through Saturday in store for us before the humidity returns heading into the second half of the weekend. Any threat of rain also remains on the low side as high pressure continues to bring in some drier air, but with the northerly flow we could see a little smoke from the wildfires out west moving in, but it won’t be a big issue thankfully other than a little haziness.

A drier pattern taking shape as high pressure builds in overhead (KPLC)

Looking forward to the weekend and into next week the area of high pressure overhead for the next few days will slowly drift off to the east and that will mean a change in our wind direction and that will lead to two things and those being more humidity and the threat of showers and storms. The one positive is that our rain chances remain on the isolated side for now with a more summertime set up taking shape instead of our widespread storms. Highs each day stay steady in the lower 90′s with heat indices close to the triple digits for the afternoons. A quick look at the tropics shows that there are a few areas to watch over the next 5 days, with one area coming off the African coast that has a 40% chance of development and then one in the central Atlantic that has a 20% chance. Neither of these pose a threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. The 7Stormteam will continue to monitor the tropics through the rest of the season and continue to update you on the latest. For now stay cool out there and enjoy the lower humidity for the next few days.

With a few areas to watch in the tropics the Gulf remains quiet with no threat to SWLA (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

