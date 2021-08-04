FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier air on the way today; a little cooler the next couple of nights

Wednesday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front now near the coast this morning, rain and storms have moved offshore leaving us with a rain-free start to the morning with temperatures that remain a bit on the warm and muggy side to start. The good news is that we won’t see a repeat of the heavy thunderstorms today and even better news in that lower humidity will slowly begin to arrive by this afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

The heat index today will likely top out somewhere between 96 and 98 and some of the drier air on the way won’t really begin to be noticed until later this afternoon and evening from north to south across the viewing area. This will mean while it will initially feel hot and humid, falling humidity levels tonight will allow for a bigger drop in temperatures by early Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s north to around 70 along I-10. Beautiful weather lies ahead for our Thursday with plentiful sunshine and highs around 90 but without a heat index thanks to drier air in place.

We’ll have one more night of the pleasant temperatures for Friday before the humidity returns over the weekend. Friday could bring a small chance of an isolated late-day shower or thunderstorms but no more than a 20% chance. With the warm front pushing back up over the state this weekend, we’ll return to a hot and muggy forecast for Saturday and Sunday and also resume with our more typical scattered afternoon summertime storm chances. That pattern continues into next week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home but we are watching a couple of areas near the coast of Africa for a low chance of development over the next five days. These do not look to be a threat to us locally but serve as a reminder that we need to stay prepared as we enter these most active weeks of hurricane season through early October. Have a plan in place and then you won’t have to panic at the last minute when a real threat does exist.

