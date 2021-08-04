Some Calcasieu students still displaced nearly one year after Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As students are packing their backpacks and lacing up their shoes to head back to school, some may find themselves starting over in new places, and others may be taking a new route to school.

There are still 4,000 students displaced in Calcasieu Parish nearly one year since Hurricane Laura, and school is set to start back next week.

Superintendent of Calcasieu Parish Schools Karl Brouchhaus says he is focused on getting students back through the doors.

“Our goal is to start trying to move those students back up the academic ladder, but at the same time, we can’t forget what they’re going through at home,” Brouchhaus said.

Angelique Fountain said that as a parent, being displaced wasn’t her family’s only battle. Her son was diagnosed with cancer, but is now in remission.

“We had to deal with a lot between his chemo and radiation treatments, and then with the online schooling, it was just a lot to deal with,” Fountain said.

For students like Sterlyn Vital, just last year he was walking the halls at Oak Park Middle School. Now he’s packed his bags and moved to Dallas to attend James Madison High School.

“It’s sad I’m not back at home, and I can’t see my friends. I can only chat with them on the phone. I can’t go in person to see them. I miss home, and I miss my family,” Vital said.

Vital’s mom Brandi Guillory is dealing with the battle as well but says she is trying to stay strong for her kids.

“For me as a mom, it was so overwhelming. Stress, my anxiety’s at an all-time high. I had many days where I didn’t want to get out of bed, but I tried to make sure my kids didn’t notice,” Guillory said.

For the students that are able to return to Calcasieu Parish schools, Superintendent Brouchhaus says his team is going to do their best to keep morale high.

