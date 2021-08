COVID Test Sites

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

In response to the recent increases in Covid-19, the Louisiana Department of Health has ramped up testing sites across Region 5.

Allen Parish Health Unit – 145 Hospital Dr, Oakdale 337.335.1147

Covid Testing - Thursday 8:30am – 3:30pm

Beauregard Parish Health Unit – 216 Evangeline St, DeRidder 337.463.4486

Covid Testing Monday – Friday 8:30am – 3:30pm

Calcasieu Parish Health Unit – 3236 Kirkman St, Lake Charles 337.478.6020

Covid Testing & Vaccinations Monday – Friday 8AM – 2PM

Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit – 403 Baker St, Jennings 337.824.2193

Covid Testing Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30am – 3:30pm

