COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 4, 2021 - State, local hospitalizations continue to rise
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise locally and statewide.
Locally, hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose by another nine patients to 111, up from 23 on July 19.
Statewide, another 135 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the current total to 2,247.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 22 to July 28 and 84% of deaths from July 22 to July 28.
Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 4,778 new cases.
· 44 new deaths.
· 2,241 patients hospitalized (129 more than previous update).
· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 242 new cases.
· 3 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).
· 111 patients hospitalized (9 more than previous update).
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 169 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 19 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 41 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 37 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 20 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 1 active case among inmates.
· 8 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.