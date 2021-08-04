COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 4, 2021 - State, local hospitalizations continue to rise

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise locally and statewide.

Locally, hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose by another nine patients to 111, up from 23 on July 19.

Statewide, another 135 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the current total to 2,247.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 22 to July 28 and 84% of deaths from July 22 to July 28.

Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,778 new cases.

· 44 new deaths.

· 2,241 patients hospitalized (129 more than previous update).

· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 242 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 111 patients hospitalized (9 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 169 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 37 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

