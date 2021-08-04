Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 3 months after President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles to promote his Infrastructure and American Jobs Plan, a bipartisan version of the bill is now being debated on the Senate floor.

“We’ve been working pretty hard, long hours and early nights and late nights, etc to finalize what I think is historic legislation that invests in our nation’s infrastructure, and along the way creates better-paying jobs for working Americans,” said Senator Bill Cassidy.

While that original version had a price tag of $2 trillion, the newly revised bill prices out at around $1.2 trillion.

“The bill contains about $6 billion for Louisiana roads and highways, nationwide $40 billion for bridges, $47 billion nationwide for resiliency initiatives, such as coastal restoration and flood mitigation, and $65 billion to expand broadening broadband prioritizing those who don’t have any service and those who have suboptimal service,” he said.

Money that Cassidy says will create many jobs throughout the state, including closer to home in Southwest Louisiana.

“There’s going to be a whole kind of demand for the product that our workers make and many of those folks work in Southwest Louisiana, although they also work throughout our state,” he said. “There’s a lot of direct and indirect jobs that will be created through this project that will benefit families at home.”

This bill would also help address a concern for Southwest Louisiana after the recent hurricane season: The electrical grid.

“When I flew over right after Hurricane Laura, Southwest Louisiana, you just saw those big power poles crumble, boom, boom, boom. This will help harden the grid,” he said.

The bill has to pass the Senate first and then go to the house for a vote.

