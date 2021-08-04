Beauregard Parish employees unhappy with benefit change

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From 18 days off to only four days off: that’s the impact a change in the paid time off system has on some Beauregard Parish employee’s benefits. While a raise was given to compensate for fewer vacation days, Parish workers say it’s not enough.

“Now, we are dealing with a pandemic,” said employee of the parish, John Dearmon. “What do you want me to do with four days a year if I have some ailment come up on me? We didn’t come here for the money. We came here for the benefits.”

A group of frustrated Beauregard Parish employees voiced their concerns at a police jury meeting Tuesday. They are unhappy with the jury’s decision to change employee benefits, which is something the parish said was needed for many reasons, including employee’s abusing the current system.

“With the miscommunication came some errors in our payroll department that was unforeseen,” said police juror, Kelly Tims Bailey. “However, it was brought to our attention by employees, and we felt like we needed to resend the decision to go forward with PTO, until we can get further clarification.”

Dalton Isbelle has worked for the parish for 32 years.

“It’s kind of sad to think you have put that long of your life into a place and look forward to retirement and then being told you’re going to lose your sick leave and vacation,” Isbelle said.

Employees who have worked for the parish for a long time say they just want compromise.

“If they go back to what it was, I’m satisfied with it, and I am sure the rest of the workers are as well,” Dearmon said. “I know there will be some changes that they are going to make, whether I like them or not, but as long as we have the days off that we need for our personal self and for our sick leave, I wouldn’t have a problem with that.”

The police jury agreed revision needed to be made, and that will take place at the next meeting.

