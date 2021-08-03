50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2021.

Issa Michael Thomas, 25, Baton Rouge: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; instate detainer.

Rasheem Jamal Spikes, 18, DeQuincy: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile; instate detainer.

Jerry Deray Green, 44, Iowa: Strangulation.

Clarence Williams III, 29, Geismar: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Christy Lee Robinette, 39, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; attempted burglary.

Chad Turner Turner, 48, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Ashley Ryan Murphy, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Caleb Jacob Weldon, 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Wesley Ames Henry, 28, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Demitri Michael Ardoin, 28, Westlake: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).

Destiny Danielle Preston, 32, Livingston, TX: Criminal conspiracy.

Joseph Chad Tucker III, 42, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things over $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; no stop lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; fishing without a license; contraband in a penal institution.

