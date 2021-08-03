Retiree suggests people get involved in recovery planning before deadline

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A local woman is spending some serious time researching how local and state governments can help people who face repeated natural disasters.

Helen Curol has spent a lot of time on her computer and in public meetings lately, to find out how taxpayer’s money is being spent. That’s especially when it comes to preventing flooding.

Curol, who lives near Contraband Bayou, saw her home flood twice.

As a result, she’s been delving into causes and solutions to the problems that have plagued her and so many others.

“I flooded in Hurricane Delta and then I flooded on May 17th a second time. Well, then I started paying attention to all that is going on.”

She’s spent a lot of time reviewing the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s proposed long-term recovery plan which discusses dozens of issues.

“I’ve read through all 136 pages and I’ve made notes on every page,” said Curol.

She wants to make sure drainage improvements are part of the plan.

“My main interested is my home and my neighborhood, a long-standing neighborhood, and I’m sure everybody else in this community, their long-standing neighborhoods have the same interest, and I want them to give their input,” she said.

And Curol wants assurance that views of senior citizens are included in the planning.

“I want to make sure homeowners, especially retired homeowners, who are no longer with an organization, that homeowners’ interests are considered,” she said.

A public meeting on the Calcasieu plan has been cancelled, but people can still read it and comment online. The deadline for comment has been extended to August 13.

To read the recovery document click here. To comment on it click here.

